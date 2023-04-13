NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After months of investigating, Metro Police detectives have reached a dead end and need help locating a man they believe is a serial burglar.

Ronald McKnight is accused of several home break-ins dating back to September of 2022, according to police.

Ronald McKnight (Courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Dept.)

Investigators said despite following up on tips from the community, so far efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

The 42-year-old is wanted on 32 outstanding warrants including aggravated burglary.

He has even appeared on Metro’s Most Wanted list several times.

According to officials, the charges against him include a parole violation, aggravated burglaries, felony possession of a firearm, robbery with a weapon, kidnapping and theft of property $2,500 or greater but less than $10,000.

If you have any information about his whereabouts or see him you’re urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.