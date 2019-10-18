Man accused of attempting to run over family at Bellevue shopping center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 23-year-old man has been identified as the driver accused of hurling insults and obscenities at strangers in the parking lot of One Bellevue Place earlier this month, then trying to run over a family with his car.

Metro police said a woman, her boyfriend and their five-month-old daughter left the Home Goods on Sawyer Brown Road around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. They were walking on the sidewalk, the woman told officers, when they noticed a man driving a silver Volkswagen Passat in the parking lot, shouting obscenities at other people on the sidewalk.

Court documents allege the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Oluwayebi Areola, approached the family and screamed to the woman “you’re ugly” and “you should go kill yourself.” The paperwork states the woman responded “okay, have a nice day,” causing the driver to become angry and shout “I will kill you,” before driving off.

The driver reportedly circled back and drove in the family’s direction. Police said he stopped, revved his engine and then sped toward the two adults and child, who were able to jump out of the way.

The victims told officers Areola yelled more obscenities, then sped off. During the incident, witnesses were able to copy the tag number from the vehicle.

Areola was identified, located and arrested Thursday afternooon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released hours later on a $20,000 bond.

