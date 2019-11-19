Man accused of attacking sleeping woman in Nashville tent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A good Samaritan is credited with helping to rescue a woman who was attacked Monday night while sleeping in her tent in Nashville.

According to Metro police, Paul Carness entered the tent as the woman slept and grabbed her shirt in an attempt to pull it down. The woman told officers she was in a deep sleep and felt like Carness was trying to “expose her breasts.”

The woman reportedly woke up and screamed for help. Police said someone heard the yelling and ran into the tent, then dragged Carness out and held him until police could arrive.

Carness was booked into the Metro jail Monday night on a charge of assault. His bond was set at $1,000.

