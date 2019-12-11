Man accused of attacking female stranger on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested after an attack on a stranger along Broadway last week.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on December 3 near Fourth Avenue North.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told Metro officers she was standing on the sidewalk, when a stranger approached her and punched her in the face unprovoked.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of a swollen eye, the paperwork states.

Tony McClain (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tony McClain was eventually identified as the alleged attacker.

McClain was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a charge of assault with bodily injury. His bond was set at $2,500.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.