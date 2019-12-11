1  of  24
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Cheatham County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools DeKalb County Schools F.C. Boyd Christian School Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Jackson County Schools Lawrence County Schools Lincoln County Schools Manchester City Schools Overton County Schools Putnam County Schools Temple Baptist Christian School Van Buren County Schools Victory Baptist Academy Warren County TN Schools White County Schools Winchester Christian Academy

Man accused of attacking female stranger on Broadway

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 49-year-old man has been arrested after an attack on a stranger along Broadway last week.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on December 3 near Fourth Avenue North.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim told Metro officers she was standing on the sidewalk, when a stranger approached her and punched her in the face unprovoked.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of a swollen eye, the paperwork states.

Tony McClain (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Tony McClain was eventually identified as the alleged attacker.

McClain was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a charge of assault with bodily injury. His bond was set at $2,500.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar