GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted in connection to a shooting has been added to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.

TBI is assisting Gallatin Police in its efforts to find William Henry Rutherford.

Rutherford is accused of firing several gunshots at a gas station employee on June 3.

According to investigators, Rutherford’s girlfriend, Imani Wright, called him to confront a co-worker she had a fight with at the Twice Daily on Airport Road. Police said he confronted the victim during his smoke break in the back of the store, and that’s when shots were fired.

The victim was hit in the chest – the bullet barely missing his heart.

William Rutherford (Courtesy: Gallatin Police Department)

Rutherford was released from prison 18 months ago after serving a 19 year sentence for second-degree murder that happened in Sumner County in 2003.

Meanwhile, Wright was arrested by police at the scene. She has been charged with solicitation for attempted second-degree murder.

Rutherford has a warrant out for his arrest of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call 911.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re urged to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.