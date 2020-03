CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after an unidentified male was found shot to death in Clarksville early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in progress on Dresden Way.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clarksville police at 931-645-TIPS.