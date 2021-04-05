Madison teen charged after 6-year-old girl killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 19-year-old driver who crashed head-on into another vehicle in Bedford County last month, killing a six-year-old girl, has been arrested, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Court records show Cristian Ruiz, who lives in Madison, is jailed in Bedford County on charges including vehicular assault, aggravated assault and DUI.

Cristian Ruiz (Courtesy: Bedford County Sheriff’s Office) & Mylah Erwin (Photo submitted by family)

A crash report released by THP states Ruiz was driving an SUV westbound on Highway 64E just before 8 p.m. on March 23 and attempted to pass another vehicle, when he slammed head-on into a sedan traveling eastbound.

Mylah Erwin, a six-year-old passenger in the sedan was killed as a result of the collision, according to the report. Another young child in the sedan was also injured, along with the 26-year-old driver.

A warrant alleges Ruiz was questioned and admitted to taking a pain pill prior to the crash. His booking photo was not immediately released by investigators.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Mylah’s family with their recovery has raised about $2,600.