Madison man accused of uploading child pornography to Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old Madison man has been charged after allegations he uploaded at least one video to a social media platform showing children engaging in sexual activity.

Monty Pennington was booked into the Metro jail Thursday on three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

An arrest report states investigators in Nashville received a cyber tip in March from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip reported the upload of a sexual video of minors to Facebook.

Monty Pennington (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Facebook reported the video had been uploaded in January from an IP address traced back to a home on Peeler Trail in Madison, according to the police report.

When detectives questioned Pennington at that address, the warrant alleges he admitted to uploading the video to Facebook during a chat “with an unknown person.” He also said he had a “sexual attraction” to minor females, the report states.

Pennington was held in the Metro jail on a $150,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.