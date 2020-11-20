Madison man accused of uploading child pornography to Facebook

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 64-year-old Madison man has been charged after allegations he uploaded at least one video to a social media platform showing children engaging in sexual activity.

Monty Pennington was booked into the Metro jail Thursday on three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

An arrest report states investigators in Nashville received a cyber tip in March from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip reported the upload of a sexual video of minors to Facebook.

Monty Pennington
Monty Pennington (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Facebook reported the video had been uploaded in January from an IP address traced back to a home on Peeler Trail in Madison, according to the police report.

When detectives questioned Pennington at that address, the warrant alleges he admitted to uploading the video to Facebook during a chat “with an unknown person.” He also said he had a “sexual attraction” to minor females, the report states.

Pennington was held in the Metro jail on a $150,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories