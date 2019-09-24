Madison gas station clerk attacked with squeegee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Madison gas station clerk who was attacked with a squeegee early Tuesday morning followed the suspect to make sure he did not get away, Metro police say.

The incident happened just after midnight at the Shell gas station on Gallatin Pike North near West Old Hickory Boulevard.

According to an arrest warrant, Carl Williams, 58, entered the store and asked the clerk for an item. When the clerk told Williams she did not understand him, he began verbally abusing her, the paperwork states.

Carl Williams (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The clerk told Williams to leave and said he ran outside, grabbed a squeegee from the gas pumps, ran back inside the business and struck her with the stick of the squeegee.

As Williams ran from the gas station, the clerk told officers she followed him and advised police of their location. The suspect was captured after a short foot chase with officers.

Williams was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.

