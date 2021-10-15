Macon County truck driver accused of raping young girl in bed of truck

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Macon County truck driver is facing rape charges after investigators say he fondled a young girl for years.

Darrell Wayne Rippy, 55, has been charged with one count of rape of a child less than 13 years of age, and one count of sexual battery.

“On October the 5th, our detectives received a call that there is an 11-year old girl at Macon County Community Hospital,” said Sheriff Mark Gammons. “Her mother carried her there because she believed she was sexually assaulted.”

Investigators say Rippy, who works as a truck driver and travels out of state often, assaulted the young girl in his home and took her on the road with him. Court records say Rippy also sexually assaulted the girl in the sleeper of his truck. Those attacks dated back to 2016, when the girl was just 6 years old.

“We believe it to be multiple states, multiple jurisdictions,” said Sheriff Gammons. “So, we called the FBI. They brought their team in to join in the investigation. They are still conducting the investigation, along with my detectives in Macon County.

Investigators say the suspect is not related to the victim. The suspect and his wife had temporary custody of the little girl while her mother was incarcerated.