Macon County man arrested for killing wife, family dogs

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Red Boiling Springs man has been charged with killing his wife and family dogs.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents responded to the 400 block of McClure Street after family members found 42-year-old Tracy Chestnut dead in her home, along with four dogs. Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information indicating the victim’s husband, 55-year-old Joseph Chestnut, was the one responsible for the murder.

On Thursday, a Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Chestnut with one count of first degree murder and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Chestnut was arrested Friday morning and he has since been booked into the Macon County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond, according to investigators.