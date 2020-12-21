Longtime Putnam County deputy on paid leave after DUI arrest

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Putnam County deputy arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy James David Gibbons was arrested by Cookeville police around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Gibbons was jailed on charges of DUI and implied consent, according to investigators. His bond was set at $1,000.

In a statement, Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said, “I am terribly disappointed with the decision Deputy Gibbons chose and the behavior he displayed.”

The sheriff added Gibbons, who has served with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office since 1992, would be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.