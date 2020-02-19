Longtime criminal justice advocate arrested on vandalism charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A longtime criminal justice advocate arrested earlier this year for the attempted burglary of the new downtown Nashville detention center has been arrested again.

Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said Alex Friedmann, 50, was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on a felony vandalism charge. His bond was set at $2.5-million.

No additional information was released about the vandalism charge, but the sheriff said he would update the media during a news conference at 10 a.m.

Friedmann was free on bond after his arrest earlier this year on charges of attempted burglary, evidence tampering and possession of burglary tools.

According to Sheriff Hall, lieutenants were in the Downtown Detention Center control room on Dec. 30, 2019, and noticed a set of keys with a ring that looked different from the others. After an audit, it was confirmed that two facility keys were missing.

Video surveillance showed a man matching Friedmann’s description spray-painting around the key control room door, the sheriff said. They explained he entered the room and placed a key ring in his pocket.

He reportedly returned two hours later to replace the keys. Investigators said they determined he previously entered the building under false pretenses on at least three other occasions.

An arrest warrant alleges deputies were monitoring the Downtown Detention Center control room cameras on Jan. 4 and noticed the same person enter the building. He was later determined to be Friedmann and was detained until Metro police arrived.

Inside of an igloo cooler that Friedmann carried into the facility, the paperwork states they found bolt cutters, a key chit and schematics of the Downtown Detention Center. Friedmann was reportedly also seen on video trying to destroy the schematics by ripping and chewing them up.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.