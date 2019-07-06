LISTEN: Calls reveal homophobic statements, sexual slurs made to Nashville 911 dispatchers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Emergency Communications Center has released audio of the calls made to Nashville 911 earlier this week that included a slew of sexual slurs and homophobic statements.

An arrest affidavit alleges Sherri Fritschka called 911 at least seven times Tuesday night over about an hour, providing a Goodlettsville address.

“If you’re in the business of just answering booty calls and you don’t work for heterosexuals, hang up now,” she is heard telling one dispatcher on the calls. “You’re not gonna babysit me because you don’t have sex for procreation.”

The caller identifies herself as Fritschka, a woman with a lengthy criminal history and several previous booking photos.

Sherri Fritschka (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

At one point, the dispatcher asks, “what’s the phone number you’re calling from?”

“It’s on your caller ID. I ain’t got my number memorized,”’ the caller responds.

In the first call to 911 around 8 p.m., the caller claimed she was pushed by a child but did not need medical attention, so she was advised to contact the police department.

“If it’s not against the law to push me, OK, and you’re not interested in nothing but a booty call, if it’s not against the law to push me, you understand what I’m telling you? The coward can keep spraying his bullets,” she says.

The phone calls go on for several minutes and include nonsensical rants and a number of threats and expletives.

The caller tells another dispatcher, “all that you all want to do is play on the phone. You’re right. Why should I get mad when I can just get even because I don’t have to sit here playing on the phone with you letting you try to use up my resources, drag me down to your level, ’cause my life don’t revolve around sex, money, OK? Prostitution is homosexual practice, OK?”

Police eventually responded to Fritschka’s residence where she was taken into custody.

She was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated non-emergency calls to 911.