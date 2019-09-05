License plate recognition cam in Hendersonville nets 4 arrests, 2 stolen cars

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police say license plate recognition cameras in the city netted four arrests and two stolen cars were recovered.

According to Hendersonville police, they were alerted by the LPR system to around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. Christopher Whitehead, 24, and Heather May, 28, were arrested after a traffic stop was conducted.

Both Whitehead and May were charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $2,500, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. May was also charged with Possession of Schedule IV drugs (Xanax).

Whitehead and May were transported to the Sumner County Jail. Bond for Whitehead was set at $5,000 and bond for May was set at $3,750.

Another stolen car was recovered Thursday morning around 11 a.m. after setting off the LPR system. Police said they found the stolen car in the Williamsburg Apartments.

According to a release, Antonio Butler, 25, and Titus Hardin, 26, were both arrested after police determined they were involved in an impending sale of the stolen car.

Both suspects were charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Hardin was also charged with Driving on a Revoked License and outstanding warrants out of Wilson County.

No other information was released.

