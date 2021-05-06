Lewis County teacher charged with assaulting high school student

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teacher at Lewis County High School was arrested earlier this week after police said he assaulted a student on school grounds.

The Hohenwald police chief said Robert Duncan, 48, was indicted by a grand jury Monday on charges of aggravated assault and child abuse.

Duncan, a teacher at Lewis County High School, was involved in “an altercation” with a student, leading to the charges, according to the chief.

No additional information was immediately released about the incident.

Duncan was booked into the Lewis County jail Wednesday night. He was later released from the detention center on a $15,000 bond.

News 2 has reached out to the Lewis County School District for comment.