Lebanon police officer hurt during struggle; Suspect sought

LEBANON, Tenn., (WKRN) – Lebanon Police are looking for a suspect after a domestic incident ended with an officer being hurt.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, surveillance video showed Malcolm Shavaz Seay and an unknown female were arguing when Lebanon police said Seay forced the woman into a vehicle. According to LPD, the female later tried to hide in a store when Seay grabbed her.

An off-duty police officer was watching this all unfold and identified himself as an officer before telling Seay the female would not leave with him, and that he’s under arrest.

Investigators said Seay charged at the officer and a struggle ensued, leaving the officer with a broken finger. Seay fled the scene before detectives arrived. Lebanon police said Seay had an active order of protection against him involving the same victim.

There will be several warrants issued for Seay, and police are offering a $1000 reward for anyone who helps get him arrested. People are asked to call 615-444-2323 and follow the prompts for dispatch to provide information.

