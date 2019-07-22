Lebanon Flex Teams arrest narcotics suspects in parking lots

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three drug suspects are behind bars tonight thanks to a citizen tip and quick response from Lebanon Police Flex Teams.

It all begins Friday evening near I-40 where police say the three men were working out of a motel room as a base of operations while allegedly selling hard narcotics in the nearby parking lot.

Sgt P.J. Hardy of the Lebanon Police Department says “just throughout the night, a series of arrests were made.”

On body cam from Lebanon Police, you can hear one of the suspects being arrested in a felony takedown.

“Get your hands up. Come out of the car.” You can hear the officer say. “Anything sharp in here, weapons? Hands on your head.”

“All the individuals arrested were not from our area. They came to our area to commit crimes,” Hardy told News 2.

(Courtesy: Lebanon Police Dept.)

At the end of the night, three men were arrested in connection with the parking lot drug sales.

Michael Reed has warrants out of Rutherford and Dickson counties. Police say he was caught with an eighth of an ounce of meth, suboxone and pot.

He was staying inside a room at the nearby Knight’s Inn.

Officers go there and knock on the door. James Leduc is inside the room and was reportedly in possession of heroin.

Police check his record and find out the 43-year-old is also wanted by the Tennessee Dept of Corrections for a parole violation.

Meanwhile, Flex Teams are back in the parking lot where Frederick Keith is found in a Ford Explorer selling meth. Police say he is also arrested on a violation of probation.

According to Hardy, this kind of activity near the interstate is not uncommon.

“We have eight miles of interstate in our jurisdiction. You are prone to this kind of activity,” he explained. “Our community, we are tight-knit. We are growing leaps and bounds but still a small community that cares for each other, and we will not tolerate this in our city.”

The three men are currently in the Wilson County Jail. They are charged with a combined 16 violations.

