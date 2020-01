LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Lawrenceburg are looking to identify the woman they say stole a bearded dragon from a local pet store.

According to police, the woman went into Pets-n-More and stole the bearded dragon.

Anyone with tips can contact the Lawrenceburg Police Department at (931) 762-6837.

