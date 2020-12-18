Lawrenceburg nurse practitioner charged in Medicaid fraud investigation

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have charged a Lawrence County nurse practitioner after an investigation into fraudulently issued prescriptions for scheduled drugs.

According to the TBI, the investigation into 67-year-old Patsy Burks began in July. Burks owned and operated the North Terrace Medical Clinic in Lawrenceburg. Authorities determined during an investigation into allegations surrounding Burkes that she inappropriately used patient information.

Burks is charged with 37 counts of obtaining prescription drugs by fraud, 37 counts of identity theft, and two counts of TennCare fraud. She was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on $25,000 bond.