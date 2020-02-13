Live Now
Lawrenceburg man charged with raping 16-month-old son found guilty

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – The verdict is in for a Lawrenceburg man accused of raping his then-16-month-old son.

A jury found Simon Porter guilty of raping his 16-month-old son. He was found guilty on charges of aggravated rape of a child and aggravated child abuse.

Porter went on the run after being wanted for the rape. He spent a stint on TBI’s Most Wanted list before he was caught in Alabama a few days later.

Porter’s sentencing is scheduled for April 3. He faces anywhere between 40-85 years in prison.

