Lawrence County man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lawrenceburg man is charged on several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after agents received a cyber tip.

Officials say they received that tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploitated Children which indicated, David Treadwell’s account was sharing inappropriate images of children through social media.

The 38-year-old was arrested and charged him with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Treadwell was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $250,000 bond.