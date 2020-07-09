Lawrence County inmate escapes work detail, considered armed and dangerous

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County officers confirm that inmate Luke Dowdy walked away from a work-release assignment Tuesday morning near the downtown square.

According to Sheriff John Myers, the offender stole a silver Mercedes and fled the scene. According to investigators, there was a firearm hidden under the seat.

News 2 has confirmed that the stolen vehicle was recently found on Drake’s Lane just over the county line in Lewis County.

Sheriff Myers says the gun and the offender are still on the loose. Dowdy is now facing charges of escape, vehicle theft, and theft of the gun.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Luke Dowdy, you are urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 762-3626.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage