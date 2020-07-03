Lawrence County drug unit works zone that sheriff calls ‘the Meth Triangle’

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has a meth problem. Sheriff John Myers told News 2 that methamphetamine creates 95% of the crime in the county.

Not only do people buy and sell meth, Sheriff Myers said criminals steal and rob and commit any number of crimes against citizens to get money to buy it.

To combat this scourge, Lawrence County deputies often patrol in an area known by Sheriff Myers as ‘the Meth Triangle.’

It’s an area stretching between Hohenwald in Lewis County to Mt. Pleasant in Maury County to Summertown in Lawrence County.

“That area is a place that we’ve been working on quite a bit since we’ve been in office. Just because of the amount of complaints that we’ve received up there,” said Sheriff Myers.

This past Wednesday, deputies were doing proactive traffic enforcement in the triangle just outside Summertown when deputies stopped 33-year-old James Richard Brown II for a traffic violation.

The sheriff said Brown reportedly got out of his car with a handful of meth and tried to hide it in his pants. Deputy Eric Caperton saw this and made the arrest.

When Deputy Caperton searched the suspect’s car, he found more meth, totaling 45 grams and approximately $2,600 in what the sheriff calls drug proceeds.

“As long as the bad guys are mad at us and the good people are happy, that’s what we want,” said Sheriff Myers.

Sheriff Myers said his department’s motto is “ONE GRAM AT A TIME.” He said that means his department won’t stop hunting for meth in the triangle.

“This form of drug enforcement is hands down the most cost-efficient way of drug enforcement. Methamphetamines is like all other drugs, it has to move. It has to get from point A to point B, and nine times out of ten, it’s going to be in a passenger vehicle,” added Sheriff Myers.

So why is meth so popular in Lawrence County?

“It’s the most common drug we see here,” replied Sheriff Myers, “It’s the most addictive drug we have had in this area in a long time. It’s cheap. That’s the allure.”

NEED HELP?

If you or someone you love has a drug or alcohol addiction,

CLICK HERE for available treatment and recovery options here in Tennessee

or call the Tennessee REDLINE at 1-800-889-9789.

