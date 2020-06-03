Lauderdale County reserve deputy charged following TBI investigation

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Lauderdale County Reserve Deputy Robert Wenzler Jr. following an incident back on February 18.

The incident happened off Hyde Road. An investigation found he fired his weapon at a citizen without proper cause. TBI officials say Wenzler also gave conflicting statements and misrepresented facts about his actions.

A Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Wenzler with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of official oppression, three counts of official misconduct, one count of tampering with governmental records, and one count of filing a false report.

TBI reports Wenzler turned himself into agents and was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $7,500 bond.