‘Large rock’ thrown at customer’s head in Madison Aldi parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 58-year-old woman faces multiple charges after investigators said she threw a “large rock” at another woman’s head, as the customer attempted to enter a Madison grocery store over the weekend.

Metro police responded just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday to a reported attack in the parking lot of the Aldi on Gallatin Pike South near Old Hickory Boulevard.

A warrant alleges the victim was walking toward the entrance to Aldi, when Whitney Jefferies approached her from behind and attempted to hit her in the head with a “large rock.”

The victim was able to duck and avoid being hit, then ran inside the store to call police, according to investigators. The warrant alleges Jefferies tapped on the window, taunting the victim, as she called for help.

When police arrived, they said they located the rock used in the parking lot of the Aldi.

Jefferies was questioned and told investigators that she wanted to beat up the victim because she believed the woman had previously robbed one of her friends, according to the police report.

Police arrested Jefferies, 58, and she was booked into the Metro jail Sunday night on a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $42,100.

A booking photo for Jefferies was not immediately released by law enforcement.