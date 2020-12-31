Metro police: Man critically injured in shooting near 18th Avenue

Metro Nashville police are investigating a critical injury in the 800 block of 18th Avenue North in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting with critical injuries in the 800 block of 18th Avenue North in Nashville.

Police tell News 2 a man was shot in the neck on Herman Street and has been taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Witnesses told police the man had been walking on Herman Street when they saw a car drive by and heard a pop. The victim then reportedly walked down 18th Avenue to a loading dock where police are currently staged.

The Metro Nashville Crime Scene Investigation unit is on the scene in addition to at least five police cars.

Herman Street is blocked off from 17th Avenue to 19th Avenue.

