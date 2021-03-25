La Vergne police work to crack down on multiple drive-by shootings

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — LaVergne police officers called a recent drive-by shooting ‘brazen’ for how close it came to several children.

“There was actually kids waiting for the school bus, car drives right down the road

with no regard for anyone’s safety and just starts firing rounds off. Luckily nobody was harmed, rounds or ammunition from the weapons but also from them driving carelessly through the neighborhood,” said Sgt. Bob Hayes.

“Hopefully that resonates as well with the community to, if they see anything to reach out and help us get these people identified, located and charged for what they are doing. Very eye opening, brazen, shocking.”

Courtesy: La Vergne Police

Police said three vehicles were involved in multiple targeted drive-by shootings. They happened on Clear Lake Drive, Marble Drive, Nichole Lane and R.G. Buchanan. They all happened within the past week.

Police said several people were considered persons of interest and they needed the community’s help in identifying the suspects.

“We need information from anybody in these neighborhoods or other areas for that matter

that may know something about it, your residence, your neighborhood, the neighborhood

of your family, of friends of yours could be next, we need to get this stopped,” Sgt. Hayes said.

Officers recently reopened a substation in a community where the shootings happened, and are working to increase the law enforcement presence.

Anyone with information should contact La Vergne police at 615-793-7744, or Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.