La Vergne police need help to solve hit-and-run crash. (Photo Courtesy of La Vergne Police Dept.)

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne Police are asking for the public’s help in finding out who was behind the wheel of a truck involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The incident happened on April 9 outside the Kroger on Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne around 9:30 p.m.

A detective is looking to identify two people caught on surveillance video that could have been involved in the incident.

(Courtesy of La Vergne Police Dept.) (Courtesy of La Vergne Police Dept.)

LPD said the two were seen leaving the area in a white truck with new damage to the passenger side back wheel. The truck may possibly be a Toyota Tundra with a lift and aftermarket wheels, according to police.

Police told News 2 no serious injuries were involved in the incident, but no other details were released.

If you have any information that can help, call La Vergne Police at (615) 793-7744.