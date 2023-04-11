LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — La Vergne Police are asking for the public’s help in finding out who was behind the wheel of a truck involved in a hit-and-run accident.
The incident happened on April 9 outside the Kroger on Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne around 9:30 p.m.
A detective is looking to identify two people caught on surveillance video that could have been involved in the incident.
LPD said the two were seen leaving the area in a white truck with new damage to the passenger side back wheel. The truck may possibly be a Toyota Tundra with a lift and aftermarket wheels, according to police.
Police told News 2 no serious injuries were involved in the incident, but no other details were released.
If you have any information that can help, call La Vergne Police at (615) 793-7744.