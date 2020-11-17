TBI: 1 dead, La Vergne police K9 injured in Rutherford County shooting

La VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead and a La Vergne K9 officer injured following a Rutherford County shooting, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
TBI officials said it happened Tuesday afternoon near the La Vergne Police Department on Murfreesboro Road where an officer was fired upon. A vehicle pursuit took place and ended at Rutherford Pointe Apartments. The suspect was found dead in his vehicle. TBI agents say after the shooting took place, it was discovered the K9 officer had been shot.
The officer was not injured, but the K9 officer had surgery Tuesday, and will undergo major surgery Wednesday morning. The name of the suspect or the K9 officer was not released.
No other details were immediately released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.