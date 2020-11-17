TBI: 1 dead, La Vergne police K9 injured in Rutherford County shooting

La VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is dead and a La Vergne K9 officer injured following a Rutherford County shooting, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

TBI officials said it happened Tuesday afternoon near the La Vergne Police Department on Murfreesboro Road where an officer was fired upon. A vehicle pursuit took place and ended at Rutherford Pointe Apartments. The suspect was found dead in his vehicle. TBI agents say after the shooting took place, it was discovered the K9 officer had been shot.

The officer was not injured, but the K9 officer had surgery Tuesday, and will undergo major surgery Wednesday morning. The name of the suspect or the K9 officer was not released.

No other details were immediately released.

One man has been transported to the hospital after firing shots at a la Vergne officer. The officer was not injured. A K9 was hit and is being taken to a veterinarian for treatment. — La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) November 17, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: TBI Agents are responding to a report of an officer-involved shooting in the 1500 block of Rutherford Point Circle in LaVergne.



MEDIA: @TBISusanNiland is on the way to the scene and will provide more details as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/apiMKWfQ3a — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 17, 2020