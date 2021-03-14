Knife-wielding teen charged in Clarksville carjacking incidents

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 17-year-old has been charged in carjacking incidents in Clarksville early Sunday morning.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect armed with a knife approached a man and demanded his vehicle at around 1:15 a.m. in the 1600 block of Ft. Campbell Blvd. During the incident, the suspect stabbed the victim, but the victim was able to wrestle the knife away from the suspect, who fled the area on foot.

Moments later, the same suspect approached an individual in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant and demanded his vehicle. The individual refused and a short struggle ensued. The suspect fled the parking lot on foot after hearing sirens of officers responding to the first incident.

A short time later, officers found the suspect and took him into custody.