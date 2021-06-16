Knife-wielding panhandler accused of threatening clerk at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A panhandler pulled a knife on an East Nashville convenience store employee who ordered him to leave for bothering customers, according to an arrest warrant.

Metro police responded Tuesday morning to a crime involving a weapon at the Sunoco convenience store on Dickerson Pike at Trinity Lane.

The warrant states the employee saw the panhandler, identified as 47-year-old John Cheatham, walking up to customers in the parking lot to ask for money.

When the employee went outside and ordered Cheatham to leave, he explained the man pulled out a knife and said “what the [expletive] are you gonna do,” threatening him.

The employee went back into the store and called 911, according to investigators.

When officers responded, they said Cheatham had walked off and was found nearby in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on Dickerson Pike at Queen Drive.

Cheatham was booked into the Metro jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and aggravated trespass. His bond was set at $52,000.

A booking photo for Cheatham was not immediately released by law enforcement.