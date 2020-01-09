Knife held to rideshare driver’s throat during South Nashville trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rideshare passenger has been charged after police said he held a knife to the driver’s throat during a ride in South Nashville Wednesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, the rideshare driver told officers he picked up two men from a location on Paragon Mills and they requested to be dropped off at an apartment complex on North Natchez Court.

During the ride, the paperwork states the passenger in the front seat, identified as Roberto Mendoza, pulled out a knife and held it to the rideshare driver’s throat. The driver reportedly punched Mendoza and was able to get the knife away from him.

Police said the driver dropped the two men off at a complex on North Natchez Court and then flagged down officers in the area of Linbar Drive and Harding Place.

Officers responded to the apartment complex where they said they located Mendoza, who was armed with a knife.

Mendoza was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.