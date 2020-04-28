Kentucky school shooter who killed 2, injured at least 15 pleads guilty

1  of  3
Gabriel R. Parker, Marshall County HS shooting suspect_487245

Gabriel Parker

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A teen accused in a deadly Kentucky school shooting two years ago that killed two teens and injured over a dozen has entered a guilty plea during a hearing Tuesday morning.

Gabriel Parker was 15-years-old when he reportedly opened fire and killed two teens and injured 18 at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, on the morning of Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

The two students killed, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were just 15-years-old.

Parker is being charged as an adult on two counts of murder and 15 counts of assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12, 2020.

