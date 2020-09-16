Kentucky man sentenced to 5.5 years in prison for mail theft scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky man will spend the next five and a half years in federal prison for possession of stolen mail and mail fraud.

According to US District Attorney Don Cochran’s Office, 41-year-old Adam Perrelli of Trenton, KY pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and theft of mail, mail fraud, and receipt and possession of stolen mail.

Perrelli along with 31-year-old Kaitlin Patterson and 36-year-old Natasha Pargellis were indicted in November 2019. Both Patterson and Pargellis have previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Adam Perrelli, Kaitlin Patterson, and Natasha Pargellis (Source: MCSO)

According to court documents, the defendants obtained a master key that allowed them to open mail receptacles such as street collection boxes and panels of apartment house mailboxes. During the period of March 2018 through September 2018, the trio drove with each other and other individuals to various mail receptacles in and around Clarksville and stole large amounts of mail.

They then sorted through the mail looking for documents to use for their personal benefit, including checks, money orders, credit cards, and personal identifying information.

The documents were then altered and made payable to another participant in the conspiracy and approximately $32,000 in altered checks and money orders were cashed or deposited.

The investigation identified 540 victims and uncovered an additional $540,000 in stolen checks and money orders which they intended to alter.