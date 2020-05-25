Kentucky man arrested at Texas airport charged with online solicitation of a minor

WACO, Texas (KWKT/WKRN) — A Kentucky man was arrested at an airport in Waco, Texas charged with online solicitation of a minor.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Zene Morlatt of LaGrange, KY communicated with an undercover detective through text messages and a web-based electronic messaging service over the course of several weeks.

During the conversation, Morlatt believed he was communicating with a 16-year-old girl and discussed the sexual performance of the child, used sexually-explicit language, and sent multiple obscene images.

Morlatt solicited a meeting for the purposes of having sex with the 16-year-old girl and made arrangements to fly to Waco.

Authorities with the Woodway Police Department and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Morlatt around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Waco Municipal Airport as soon as he arrived at the airport. He was booked into McLennan County Jail where he awaits bond.

Online solicitation of a minor is a second-degree felony.