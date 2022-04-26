NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kentucky fugitive was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after officials located him near the hotel area of Music Valley Drive in Nashville.

According to an affidavit, officers noticed a blacked out vehicle parked and someone shining a flashlight near cars in the parking lot near the Residence Inn by Marriott Nashville. When officers contacted Robert Grady, 28, he reportedly told them he was a security guard for the hotel.

Police said he willingly provided his identification, which is when officers confirmed multiple out-of-state and out-of-county warrants against him.

Robert Grady (Courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Nashville police then took Grady into custody. He will soon be extradited back to Kentucky.