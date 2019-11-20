K9 helps track down final suspect after fleeing traffic stop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three suspects are in custody after two of them fled from a traffic stop, and the other was driving on a revoked license.

Around 7 a.m Tuesday, officers pulled over a car for speeding on Lebanon Road near Springmont Drive.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, two male passengers fled from the vehicle.

Authorities found 28-year-old Markist Jones of Nashville, who was trying to hide under a shed.

Mt. Juliet’s K9 led officers to the second suspect, 22-year-old Devonta Willis of Nashville hiding under a shed.

Willis was bit by the dog and transported to the hospital, but has since been released.

Jones was wanted out of Nashville on six different warrants in relation to failure to appear and a felony probation violation. Additionally, Willis was wanted out of Wilson County on a failure to appear warrant.

The driver, 25-year-old Lakwannda Hughes of Hermitage, was charged with driving on a revoked license.

(R) Devonta Willis – (L) Lakwannda Hughes

Jones’ mugshot was not available at this time.