Juvenile wounded in shooting at South Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a juvenile and an adult were wounded in a shooting at a South Nashville intersection late Sunday night.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting at Harding Place and Nolensville Pike.

Police said a vehicle was at the intersection when another car pulled up and fired multiple gunshots, striking the two victims. At least one of the victims was critically wounded, according to investigators.

No arrests had been made as of early Monday morning, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.