Juvenile stabbed at downtown Nashville bus station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a juvenile during an argument Tuesday at a bus station in downtown Nashville.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at the MTA bus station on Charlotte Avenue near Fourth Avenue North.

According to an arrest warrant, surveillance video showed Airrell Cannon wave a folding knife at the victim during an argument. The paperwork states the juvenile threw a cup of ice at Cannon in an attempt to defend herself.

Police said the suspect then attacked the victim, stabbing the juvenile in the back of the arm. She also reportedly suffered injuries to her knees and legs from a fall while trying to get away.

Cannon, 24, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday afternoon on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $10,000.

