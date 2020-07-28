Juvenile shot near downtown Nashville

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a juvenile was shot just south of downtown Nashville Monday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on Fain Street near Fairfield Avenue.

When police arrived, they said they found a juvenile with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

  • (Photo: WKRN)
  • (Photo: WKRN)
  • Fain Street juvenile shot
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • (Photo: WKRN)
  • (Photo: WKRN)

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories