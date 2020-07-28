Juvenile shot near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a juvenile was shot just south of downtown Nashville Monday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on Fain Street near Fairfield Avenue.

When police arrived, they said they found a juvenile with at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage