Juvenile pistol-whipped, robbed in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested two teenagers after a boy was hit over the head with a gun and robbed late Sunday night while riding in a vehicle in North Nashville.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to Clarksville Pike near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, where they located the juvenile victim. He told officers he had been pistol-whipped while in a car with at least three other people, and had $200 in cash and his cell phone taken.

The boy was able to identify his attackers and the vehicle they were in, described as a gray Chevrolet Malibu.

Police said they located the Malibu just before 10:30 p.m. about a mile away on Buena Vista Pike near Kirk Avenue in the Bordeaux area. Inside the car, officers reportedly located the victim’s cell phone.

Chaz Payne and Blessing Burks, both 19, were arrested and booked into the Metro jail early Monday morning. Payne was charged with aggravated robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, while Burks faced charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and accessory after the fact.

A warrant mentioned a female juvenile was in the car during the armed robbery, but police have not said if she was charged.

