NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is hurt following a shooting in a southeast Nashville neighborhood.

It happened Tuesday night at the intersection of Bell Road and Nashboro Boulevard, near Nashboro Village, at 10:15 p.m.

Police say a juvenile was the victim of the shooting. They were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

There is currently no suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.