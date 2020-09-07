Juvenile critically injured in shooting at Talbot’s Corner apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a male juvenile was shot in the chest at a Talbot’s Corner apartment complex off Dickerson Road late Sunday night.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.

Metro police reported the underage victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officials told News 2 someone was struck by a car near the shooting scene and investigators are working to determine if the incidents are related.

No update on the crash victim’s injuries was immediately provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.