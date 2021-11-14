Juvenile critically injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in East Nashville that left a juvenile critically injured.
Police say the shooting happened in the 600 block of South 5th Street in the Cayce Homes housing complex at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
A juvenile was critically injured and the suspect is not in custody.
No suspect information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.