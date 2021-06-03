Juvenile charged with aggravated arson, vandalism after setting fires in Rutherford County church

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile has been charged with aggravated arson and vandalism of a Rutherford County church.

Officials with Rutherford County Fire Rescue say crews responded to a report of a fire at LifePoint Church, located in the 5100 block of Almaville Road, just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officials were told church staff found two separate fires within the church during Wednesday night services.

When crews arrived on scene, they were informed the staff was able to control the fires by using a fire extinguisher.

RCFR investigators conducted an investigation and determined the fires were set intentionally. Investigators quickly identified a juvenile suspect and worked through the night to complete their investigation.

The juvenile confessed to setting the fires and was charged with aggravated arson and vandalism.