Juvenile charged in Henry County house fire following TBI investigation

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special Agents arrested and charged a juvenile in connection with a fire at a home in Henry County, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Tuesday morning TBI agents, Mansfield Volunteer Fire Department crews and authorities of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate the fire. It started around 4:40 a.m. in the 100 block of Leroy Harris Road and there were two people inside at the time.

No injuries were reported. During the investigation, agents and investigators quickly developed information leading to a juvenile as the person responsible for starting the fire.

The juvenile was taken into custody in Henry County and wad charged with two counts of aggravated arson. The teenager is being held in a juvenile detention facility, pending a court hearing in Henry County.

No other information was immediately released.