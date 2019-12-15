Juvenile charged after shooting near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was shot during an apparent argument between two groups of people walking near Nissan Stadium Saturday night.

Metro police responded just before 9 p.m. to a reported shooting at First Street and Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg. That person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

According to police, two groups of people were walking on First Street when they became involved in an argument. At some point, shots were fired, officers explained.

Police said a juvenile was arrested and will be charged with weapons possession. Other charges are likely as the investigation continues.

