Juvenile charged after deadly shooting in Portland

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Portland police arrested a juvenile after a shooting that left a woman dead on Thursday.

Officers responded to the reported shooting just before 3:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of William Mack Drive. Police said Brandi Ladd, 37, died after she was shot and taken to the hospital. Another victim is in stable condition at TriStar Portland Emergency Room.

Officers said the 17-year-old male suspect was known to the victim’s family, and brandished a gun during an argument. Investigators learned there was a physical altercation between the victims and the suspect when witnesses heard gunshots.

Witnesses also told police the juvenile went behind the home into a wooded area, which was close to where officers recovered a handgun from a creek.

The juvenile was taken into custody at the scene and later taken to Sumner County Juvenile Detention. His charges included second degree murder, criminal attempt to commit second degree murder, tampering with evidence, and unlawful possession of a weapon.