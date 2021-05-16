Juvenile arsonist arrested after fires set at Bordeaux homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile was arrested on accusations of arson after the Nashville Fire Department responded to multiple incidents Saturday evening.

Crews were called to a home on Lloyd Avenue in Bordeaux around 7:20 p.m. Saturday for a reported building fire. They said the patio of the house had heavy smoke and flames, which caused damage to a neighboring home as well.

Witnesses reported seeing a juvenile set the fires at both homes on Lloyd Avenue before trying to run away. Investigators saw two small fires in a patio at one of the houses.

According to the NFD, two people were inside the home when one fire was set to a plastic basketball goal and another was set to a bag of clothes nearby.

Investigators learned a Go-Cart was also set on fire at the house next door, which spread to an attached shed with several bicycles and other items that sustained significant damage.

The 16-year-old suspect was caught at the scene and is being charged with one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Arson.

“Arson is one of the costliest human-made disasters. Arson indirectly contributes to increased insurance premiums, higher medical costs, lost jobs, lost income, and the increased costs of fire services,” the fire department stated in a press release. “The NFD needs your help to combat this serious crime.”

People are encouraged to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 with information about arson in the area. The NFD said cash awards up to $5,000 were paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.